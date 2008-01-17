Harlin eReader V9 Is Like Oversized Sony Reader, Has Stylus for Notetaking

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

hindler.jpgThe Harlin eReader V9 may be Chinese-only for now, but this Linux-based electronic paper reader seems to beat both the Sony Reader P505 and the Amazon Kindle in screen real estate, with a 10-inch, 825 x 1,200 pixels display that can display 4 grayscale levels, and some features, like the stylus-based handwriting for note taking. We don't know how good this $US599 to $US699 eBook reader will really be, but the specs look quite good:

Dimensions: 255.8mm (L) x 173.5mm (W) x 14.3mm (H)
Display: ePaper (Eink technology) 10 inches, 825 x 1200 pixel
Storage: 64MB Nand Flash ,SD/MMC card (Support for 2GB)
Weight: 320g (includes battery)
Battery: Li-ION 950mAH
I/O: USB1.1
Format Support: PDF, DOC, WOLF, HTML,JPG, TXT, CHM, RAR, ZIP, Images ETC.
Operating System: WOLF LINUX OS
Hardware CPU: Samsung ARM9 200Mhz CPU

By comparison, the Amazon Kindle has a 6-inch diagonal E-Ink® electronic paper display with 600 x 800 pixel resolution and 4-level grayscale, while the Sony Reader has the same size but with 8 levels of gray and 754 x 584 pixels. [MobileRead]

