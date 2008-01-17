Harlin eReader V9 Is Like Oversized Sony Reader, Has Stylus for Notetaking

The Harlin eReader V9 may be Chinese-only for now, but this Linux-based electronic paper reader seems to beat both the Sony Reader P505 and the Amazon Kindle in screen real estate, with a 10-inch, 825 x 1,200 pixels display that can display 4 grayscale levels, and some features, like the stylus-based handwriting for note taking. We don't know how good this $US599 to $US699 eBook reader will really be, but the specs look quite good:

Dimensions: 255.8mm (L) x 173.5mm (W) x 14.3mm (H)

Display: ePaper (Eink technology) 10 inches, 825 x 1200 pixel

Storage: 64MB Nand Flash ,SD/MMC card (Support for 2GB)

Weight: 320g (includes battery)

Battery: Li-ION 950mAH

I/O: USB1.1

Format Support: PDF, DOC, WOLF, HTML,JPG, TXT, CHM, RAR, ZIP, Images ETC.

Operating System: WOLF LINUX OS

Hardware CPU: Samsung ARM9 200Mhz CPU

By comparison, the Amazon Kindle has a 6-inch diagonal E-Ink® electronic paper display with 600 x 800 pixel resolution and 4-level grayscale, while the Sony Reader has the same size but with 8 levels of gray and 754 x 584 pixels. [MobileRead]