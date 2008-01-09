Hands-On With The Shaft

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

theshaft2.jpgThe Gadget: The Shaft, an arcade-style Virtual Console controller for playing Wii.

The Experience: The Shaft felt good. The black version had a more rubberised texture, while the white Shaft we tried out was silky smooth. We found both to our liking, and the multi-assignable turbo button is perfect for when you want some quick play.

Hit the jump for a bonus "shot."

<img alt="theshaft.jpg" src="http://gizmodo.com/assets/resources/2008/01/theshaft.jpg
class="center"/>We'll be scoring a review unit soon, so check out our full impressions then.

