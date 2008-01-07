Hands-on With Redfly's Windows Mobile Portable

We just got hands-on with the Redfly Mobile, the Palm Foleo-ish Windows Mobile UMPC that feeds off of the processing power (and user interface) of your WinMo phone. Here's what we think.

• It's snappier than I thought it would be. Even though it's powered off of a Windows Mobile phone, there's a separate renderer based in the Redfly so it handles the graphics (instead of depending on the paltry one in the phone).

• Keys aren't as spaced out as a regular keyboard, but it's spacious enough to be not cramped. You can definitely two-hand type on this thing.

• The display is extended to 640x480 resolution (see bullet point one) to fit the Redfly.

• The touchpad is slightly smaller than we would like, but it's not unusable.

Is it worth $US499? Only if you're really dependent on your Windows Mobile phone and don't want to carry around a UMPC with you. It also has 8 hours of battery life and charges your phone during use, which helps justify the price tag. [Gizmodo]