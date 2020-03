The Gadget: iV iPhone case and battery, which adds 4x as much battery time to the iPhone while not adding too much more bulk.

The Verdict: The rubberised plastic feels nice, the LED flash/flashlight on the back is good for finding your keys or taking low-light pictures, and it clips neatly onto your belt if you're one of those belt dudes. There's also a USB port on the back for charging another device while your iPhone is being charged/docked. $US79. [Fastmac]