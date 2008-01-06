We got a hands-on ride with Garmin's voice recognising 880 GPS unit last night and were impressed with just how good the voice recognition really was. Not only could it hear us over the Vegas traffic and the radio, it even parsed out when we said "sixteen hundred" instead of "one six zero zero". Check out what we mean in the video above.
Hands-On Video With Garmin's Voice-Recognising 880 GPS Unit
