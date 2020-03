Things didn't go so well yesterday, but today is a new day! And while perusing the International Pavilion, I came across the Ring Mouse.

Impressions: Even on one knee, the Ring Mouse is both surprisingly comfortable and convenient (it's more than a novelty, for sure). The trackball is extremely sensitive, but we'd love to see a buttonless TouchPad version of the device.

The Verdict: Let's just say what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.