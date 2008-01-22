Hands On the SDR-SW20: Panasonic's First Underwater Camcorder

Camcorder Info has their hands on of the SDR-SW20 up, Panasonic's first attempt at a dive camcorder for those who like recording video in the ocean...as long as that ocean is less than 1.5 metres deep. (Like its direct competitor, the Sanyo Xacti E1, it is only waterproof to 1.5 metres.) They found visual quality to be unexceptional, since this camera uses the same image capture setup as Panasonic's low end DVD camcorder. But the easy to spot case and grippy finish earned it some points. If you're considering one of these, I suppose the correct thing to do is wait to see what the second revision brings. [CamcorderInfo]