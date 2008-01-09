How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Hands On the JVC Everio GZ-MG730, World's Smallest Hard-Drive Camcorder

frontJVC-Everio-GZ-MG730.jpgJVC's Everio line of camcoders just got a refresh, and we just got our hands on the highest-end member of the family, the GZ-MG730 with a 30GB storage drive and 10x zoom. It's got to be the tiniest hard-drive camcorder in the world, and it really does fit in a large pocket. It's light and has a comfy feel in the hand, and we really like the so-called "Laser Touch Operation user interface," better than a touchscreen by far.

Laser-Touch-system-left-of-JVC-Everio-GZ-MG730-topviewJVC-Everio-GZ-MG730-backJVC-Everio-GZ-MG730-SpecsJVC-Everio-GZ-MG730-SideJVC-Everio-GZ-MG730-HandJVC-Everio-GZ-MG730-Front

You're not going to get any grime on that screen with this slim guideway for your finger, situated just to the left of the 2.7-inch widescreen. All the adjustments are available with a quick slide up or down, and your screen stays clean. This highest-end GZ-MG730 camcorder comes with a docking station, from which it's easily removed.

We like its sharp f/1.8 Konica Minolta lens, which snapped into focus quickly, and takes some great-looking stills, too, with its separate engines for stills and video. Definitely a coolCam, the $800 pocket shooter rolls out for sale in February.

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles