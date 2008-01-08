The Sony Ericsson W350 a small phone that reminds me a lot of the Media Skin phone a ton of people carried around while I was in Japan—there's a razor-thin flip plate that covers the keypad, though the W350 adds the twist of music controls on the front. It's not feature packed, but it'll probably be cheap when it drops and it's definitely pocket-worthy for someone wanting a slick budget media phone.
Hands On Sony Ericsson W350: Like a Japanese Art Phone But Thinner
