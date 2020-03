Point-and-shoots bore the hell out of me, and most of the PMA P-and-S spam has all bled together at this point. But, I really like the shock- and water-proof armour Olympus has surrounding its otherwise unremarkable 10MP Stylus 1030 SW. It's a steely hardass with style, and I love the exposed. It's actually very lightweight, but you still get a sense of its solidity in your hand (or banging it on the table). Its lesser sibling Stylus 850 SW is lesser both in person and on paper.