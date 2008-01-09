After seeing the sexy press shot of iRiver's new flash-based Aplayer (which also crams in voice recording and an FM tuner), we totally couldn't resist making the iRiver guys pull it out of the case to stack up to a 2nd-gen nano we had on hand. Results? Judge for yourself.
Hands On iRiver Aplayer vs. iPod nano: Thinner, More Gorgeous
