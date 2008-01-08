Hands On: Creative's Xdock HD

We already know that Creative's upgraded Xdock allows users upconvert their video to HD resolution and music to X-Fi Xtreme Fidelity, and a hands on has revealed that it does this job quite well. We also felt that the addition of a navigation menu was a nice upgrade over the previous version. However, there were a few caveats.

The problem is that the device we viewed was a prototype. At this point, the Xdock HD can only upconvert to 720p and it is not currently compatible with the iPhone and iPod Touch. However, they are fairly confident that all of this will be remedied in time to meet the Spring 08 launch. So the pressure is on. Plus, $US399 is a fairly steep price to pay no matter how you look at it.