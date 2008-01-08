Hands On: Creative's HS-1200 Wireless Headset Featuring New Bluetooth Alternative

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

hs-1200.jpgCreative's new HS-1200 wireless headset features a new, as yet unnamed proprietary compression technology developed by Avnera that rivals the Bluetooth standard. Some of the advantages of the new technology include a greater data transfer rate than Bluetooth as well as lower energy consumption (9 hours to a charge.) The HS-1200 also features duplex technology that allows users to multiple things at once, like stream full stereo music and use VoIP at the same time. Another nice feature is a dock right on the receiver, so you don't need a separate charger.

hs-1200_2.jpgA quick hands on playing some Unreal Tournament revealed a decent sound with none of the latency issues that are commonly found in Bluetooth devices —although the environment is not ideal for a thorough test. Expect the HS-1200 to hit store shelves this March for $US150.

