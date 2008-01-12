Hands on Sony's Best HDD Camcorder: The HDR-SR12

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Amidst the 16 new Sony camcorders at this show, the HDR-S12 is the best HDD model they make, with a Carl Zeiss lens, 5.1 Dolby surround, 120GB of space, 1080p resolution, and face detection during video. It also take 5mp native photos and simultaneous slow motion (240fps) and regular movies. Not bad.

DR-SR12 120GB High-Definition Hard Drive Handycam Camcorder

Available in March for about $US1,400

* New full 1920x1080 AVCHD™ HD video recording for stunning video and detail
* Sony face detection technology for video and photos; identifies up to eight faces and corrects focus, exposure, color control, and when photos are taken, flash control
* 10-megapixel photo capture with 5-megapixel Sony ClearVid™ CMOS sensor technology
* Hybrid movie recording on Memory Stick™ media card and built-in 120GB hard disk drive, which can hold up to 15 hours of video (1920 HD mode)
* Records in Dolby® Digital 5.1 surround sound with new built-in zoom microphone for clear recordings of subjects
* Simultaneous dual record mode (movie and 7.6-megapixel photos) and slow motion video (240 fps) with audio recording
* 3.2-inch, wide, touch panel Xtra Fine LCD (921K) screen and wide color viewfinder
* Super SteadyShot® optical image stabilization for smooth video and photos

