If you're going to turn a Nintendo Gamecube into a handheld portable device, you should really spend a little more effort than this man here. Geekologie doesn't have any details on it, but as you can see, whoever did this just broke a regular GC controller in half, soldered some holes into a piece of plastic, lobotomised a portable DVD player and blended them all together. The result can only be described as something the OLPC's intended market would not want. [Geekologie]