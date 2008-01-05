3M has thrown its hat (albeit a little late) into the mobile projector ring with the likes of Texas Instruments and Microvision with a new ultra-compact, LED-illuminated projection engine that can project a 40-inch or larger image at VGA resolution. The device is intended to be integrated into a wide array mobile technologies —and cellphones are undoubtedly at the top of that list. Fortunately, we won't have to wait to long for the technology to arrive. The device is already available and 3M is planning on partnering with various electronics manufacturers to release products in early 2008. [Press Release]
Half-Inch Thick Mobile Projector With VGA Resolution is Available Now From 3M
