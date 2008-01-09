Guitar Hero Guitar CES Craptacular

Guitar Hero is wicked popular so it is not surprising that numerous companies here at CES are piling on the guitar controller bandwagon. It is also not surprising that many of these controllers blow goats. In case you were unsure, hit the gallery and lay your eyes on the "Shredmaster" and the "Shredmaster Jr." In fact, the only guitar that seemed to be worth a damn was the PS3 Frontman guitar that plays nice with both Guitar Hero and Rock Band. Anyway, we spent a good deal of time rounding up the suck, so the least you can do is enjoy it.