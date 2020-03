Guitar Hero players know that working that whammy bar is a good way to rack up star power during extended white notes, but it can be tough to switch from strumming to whammying during a solo. This guitar mod, which takes a little bit of circuitry know-how, allows you to auto-whammy—making the bar just a decorational stick. The result is a higher score and a smugness that you can only get from cheating at video games. [Gogglemarks via MAKE]