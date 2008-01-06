Grundig Eton Satellit 750 Shortwave Radio (Yes, Shortwave)

The Beef: I am not a shortwave enthusiast, by any means, but the industrial design, open for a literal interpretation on the industrial. It's got AM, FM, shortwave, longwave, SSB and aircraft band frequencies. There's a scan or manual input by 10-key. And check the analogue gauge and yellow-glow back lighting. Very nice. There's also an aux in for audio input. The Catch: It's shortwave. And $350.