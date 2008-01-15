How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Griffin PowerDock Charges Your iPod(s) X4

powerdock.jpgGriffin has introduced the new PowerDock that is capable of charging up to 4 iPods at once. It's a perfect charging solution for music loving families, or any dude who has multiple iPods and insists on using them all. Its functionality is limited to charging for now, but it is not hard to imagine the upgrades that could occur down the line.

That having been said, you could always get yourself a JVC NX-PN7 and enjoy multiple iPod docks and playback capability starting this April. The Powerdock is expected to be released in two models: the 4 slot version featured above for $US70 this April, and a 2 slot model following for $US50 in June. [Crave]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

