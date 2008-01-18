Greenhouse FM Transmitter Brings Music Streaming to Your Obese iPod nano

The fat, fun-loving iPod nano just got music streaming capabilities, all thanks to the Greenhouse FM transmitter. The streaming device looks rather swank, and is available in five complementing colors, including metallic black, silver, red, green and blue. It will allow you to chuck out your tunes to any free radio station, by tuning the transmitter into the free station using the plus and minus buttons either side of the display.

Unfortunately, we don't think the green and blue versions match entirely, but with an LCD screen for FM station display and great styling to accompany your iPod nano, you cannot go far wrong. Pricing and shipping details are not available at present, but we shouldn't imagine you will be waiting too long. [Akihabara News]