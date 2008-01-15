Green House iPod nano Crystal Case Protects Your iPod, Makes a Twittering Mockery of Your Music

Green House is set to launch a compact speaker set / case for the third generation iPod nano. The case will be a plastic crystal enclosure, and the speakers will rotate out from the back. We are suckers for good design, and the PR shot makes it look quite funky.

The speakers will connect via the standard headphone jack, and will require a 2-4 hour charge time, via USB, for 8 hours playback. The output of 770 mW × 2ch is not going to boom, boom shake the room, but hell, you need a case for your iPod nano, you cannot go far wrong with the added useless functionality. Shipping dates and pricing information are not yet available, but if you are set on waiting, why not check out our Macworld coverage in the meantime? [PR Release via Impress]