How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Green House iPod nano Crystal Case Protects Your iPod, Makes a Twittering Mockery of Your Music

iPod%20Crystal%20Case%20Speakers%20GI.jpgGreen House is set to launch a compact speaker set / case for the third generation iPod nano. The case will be a plastic crystal enclosure, and the speakers will rotate out from the back. We are suckers for good design, and the PR shot makes it look quite funky.

The speakers will connect via the standard headphone jack, and will require a 2-4 hour charge time, via USB, for 8 hours playback. The output of 770 mW × 2ch is not going to boom, boom shake the room, but hell, you need a case for your iPod nano, you cannot go far wrong with the added useless functionality. Shipping dates and pricing information are not yet available, but if you are set on waiting, why not check out our Macworld coverage in the meantime? [PR Release via Impress]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles