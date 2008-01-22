Goth-style Webcam is So Hideous You Wouldn't Want to Film Your Expression

Sweet Baby Jesus and all the orphans, we wonder what possessed the creators of this nightmarish webcam as they slaved away at the drawing board. Something nasty with horns, a wicked headache and really bad taste in art, I reckon. Let's see—take one webcam (pretty standard USB 2.0, 1.3 Mpix little number, with lights and a microphone), decorate it with a plaster surround in the skull and bones motif, add a spot of grass and a few bricks (why?). Then finish it off with a cobra, and bugger off back to the Fifth Circle of Hell. Should appeal to at least one uber-goth teenager with $US61.50 to spare. [GeekStuff4U via Akihabaranews]