This Gorenje kitchen by French designer Ora-Ïto is one of the five best domestic appliances in the 2008 Wallpaper Design awards. We absolutely dig it, not because it looks like the iPhone of kitchens, but because of its clean black glass and brushed aluminium surfaces combined with the last cookery tech. As Wallpaper puts it: "High technology and simple functionality, what the designer dubs simplexity." OK, so it's because of the iPhone looks. [Gorenje via Wallpaper]