Google Contest Winner Delivers Clean Water via Bicycles

You may not have heard of Google's Innovate or Die competition, but it was a US$5000 contest for coming up with a method to provide rural communities with water—an endeavour that doesn't sound glorious, but is quite important to thirsty people. Aquaduct, the winning team, created a bicycle that can both help transport water quickly and easily, but clean that water at the same time! Congrats to Aquaduct, whose team of 5 easily averted a tense situation by being able to divide up the prize with simple math. [Google - Thanks Diem!]