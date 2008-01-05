Goodyear Announces an Octet of 'Rugged' GPS Units

Goodyear, that name you're accustomed to seeing on tires, has decided to jump into the GPS game, sticking its familiar brand name onto navigation devices. Hey, they have something to do with cars, don't they? The company has pulled a Garmin on us, brand spamming with an entire product line of eight different GPS units that'll roll out at CES, and ship in Q2 of this year. They're calling them "rugged" for reasons we can't fathom. Anyway, they'll have a remote control you can stick within easy reach, letting you push a button to answer your Bluetooth-enabled cellphone. Spend a bit more, and you can hook up with MSN Direct for traffic and weather reports. No pricing was announced yet. This all sounds familiar. Check out the spec list of the entire bunch:

• GY100K (keychain)

SiRF Star III

Bluetooth

10-hour batery life

• GY130

3.5-inch touchscreen

Centrality GPS chip

324MHz Atlas III CPU

64MB internal storage, 1GB SD

WinCE 5.0

MP3 playback

6-hour battery life

• GY140

4.3-inch touchscreen

Centrality GPS chip

300MHz Atlas II CPU

64MB internal storage, 1GB SD

WinCE 4.2

MP3 playback

6-hour battery life

• GY230

3.5-inch touchscreen

Centrality GPS chip

400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU

2GB internal storage, 1GB SD

WinCE 4.2

MP3 / AVI playback

8-hour battery life

• GY330

3.5-inch touchscreen

SiRF Star III GPS chip

400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU

2GB internal storage, 1GB SD

WinCE 5.0

Optional MSN Direct access

MP3 / AVI playback

FM transmitter

A/V inputs

8-hour battery life

• GY340

4.3-inch touchscreen

SiRF Star III GPS chip

400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU

2GB internal storage, 1GB SD

WinCE 5.0

Bluetooth handsfree controls

Optional MSN Direct access

MP3 / AVI playback

FM transmitter

A/V inputs

8-hour battery life

• GY440

4.3-inch touchscreen

SiRF Star III GPS chip

400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU

2GB internal storage, 1GB SD

WinCE 5.0

Bluetooth handsfree controls

1 year of MSN Direct access

MP3 / AVI playback

FM transmitter

A/V inputs

8-hour battery life

• GY540

4.3-inch touchscreen

SiRF Star III GPS chip

400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU

2GB internal storage, 2GB SD

WinCE 5.0

Bluetooth handsfree controls

Separate Bluetooth handsfree remote control

1 year of MSN Direct access

MP3 / AVI playback

FM transmitter

A/V inputs

Voice memos

Stereo speakers

8-hour battery life

