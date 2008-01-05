How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Goodyear Announces an Octet of 'Rugged' GPS Units

gy440_front.jpgGoodyear, that name you're accustomed to seeing on tires, has decided to jump into the GPS game, sticking its familiar brand name onto navigation devices. Hey, they have something to do with cars, don't they? The company has pulled a Garmin on us, brand spamming with an entire product line of eight different GPS units that'll roll out at CES, and ship in Q2 of this year. They're calling them "rugged" for reasons we can't fathom. Anyway, they'll have a remote control you can stick within easy reach, letting you push a button to answer your Bluetooth-enabled cellphone. Spend a bit more, and you can hook up with MSN Direct for traffic and weather reports. No pricing was announced yet. This all sounds familiar. Check out the spec list of the entire bunch:

Goodyear GY540Goodyear GY440Goodyear GY340Goodyear GY330Goodyear GY230Goodyear GY140Goodyear GY130Goodyear GY100

• GY100K (keychain)
SiRF Star III
Bluetooth
10-hour batery life

• GY130
3.5-inch touchscreen
Centrality GPS chip
324MHz Atlas III CPU
64MB internal storage, 1GB SD
WinCE 5.0
MP3 playback
6-hour battery life

• GY140
4.3-inch touchscreen
Centrality GPS chip
300MHz Atlas II CPU
64MB internal storage, 1GB SD
WinCE 4.2
MP3 playback
6-hour battery life

• GY230
3.5-inch touchscreen
Centrality GPS chip
400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU
2GB internal storage, 1GB SD
WinCE 4.2
MP3 / AVI playback
8-hour battery life

• GY330
3.5-inch touchscreen
SiRF Star III GPS chip
400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU
2GB internal storage, 1GB SD
WinCE 5.0
Optional MSN Direct access
MP3 / AVI playback
FM transmitter
A/V inputs
8-hour battery life

• GY340
4.3-inch touchscreen
SiRF Star III GPS chip
400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU
2GB internal storage, 1GB SD
WinCE 5.0
Bluetooth handsfree controls
Optional MSN Direct access
MP3 / AVI playback
FM transmitter
A/V inputs
8-hour battery life

• GY440
4.3-inch touchscreen
SiRF Star III GPS chip
400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU
2GB internal storage, 1GB SD
WinCE 5.0
Bluetooth handsfree controls
1 year of MSN Direct access
MP3 / AVI playback
FM transmitter
A/V inputs
8-hour battery life

• GY540
4.3-inch touchscreen
SiRF Star III GPS chip
400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU
2GB internal storage, 2GB SD
WinCE 5.0
Bluetooth handsfree controls
Separate Bluetooth handsfree remote control
1 year of MSN Direct access
MP3 / AVI playback
FM transmitter
A/V inputs
Voice memos
Stereo speakers
8-hour battery life

[Businesswire]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles