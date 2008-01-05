Goodyear Announces an Octet of 'Rugged' GPS Units

Goodyear, that name you're accustomed to seeing on tires, has decided to jump into the GPS game, sticking its familiar brand name onto navigation devices. Hey, they have something to do with cars, don't they? The company has pulled a Garmin on us, brand spamming with an entire product line of eight different GPS units that'll roll out at CES, and ship in Q2 of this year. They're calling them "rugged" for reasons we can't fathom. Anyway, they'll have a remote control you can stick within easy reach, letting you push a button to answer your Bluetooth-enabled cellphone. Spend a bit more, and you can hook up with MSN Direct for traffic and weather reports. No pricing was announced yet. This all sounds familiar. Check out the spec list of the entire bunch:
• GY100K (keychain)
SiRF Star III
Bluetooth
10-hour batery life
• GY130
3.5-inch touchscreen
Centrality GPS chip
324MHz Atlas III CPU
64MB internal storage, 1GB SD
WinCE 5.0
MP3 playback
6-hour battery life
• GY140
4.3-inch touchscreen
Centrality GPS chip
300MHz Atlas II CPU
64MB internal storage, 1GB SD
WinCE 4.2
MP3 playback
6-hour battery life
• GY230
3.5-inch touchscreen
Centrality GPS chip
400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU
2GB internal storage, 1GB SD
WinCE 4.2
MP3 / AVI playback
8-hour battery life
• GY330
3.5-inch touchscreen
SiRF Star III GPS chip
400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU
2GB internal storage, 1GB SD
WinCE 5.0
Optional MSN Direct access
MP3 / AVI playback
FM transmitter
A/V inputs
8-hour battery life
• GY340
4.3-inch touchscreen
SiRF Star III GPS chip
400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU
2GB internal storage, 1GB SD
WinCE 5.0
Bluetooth handsfree controls
Optional MSN Direct access
MP3 / AVI playback
FM transmitter
A/V inputs
8-hour battery life
• GY440
4.3-inch touchscreen
SiRF Star III GPS chip
400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU
2GB internal storage, 1GB SD
WinCE 5.0
Bluetooth handsfree controls
1 year of MSN Direct access
MP3 / AVI playback
FM transmitter
A/V inputs
8-hour battery life
• GY540
4.3-inch touchscreen
SiRF Star III GPS chip
400MHz Samsung ARM9 CPU
2GB internal storage, 2GB SD
WinCE 5.0
Bluetooth handsfree controls
Separate Bluetooth handsfree remote control
1 year of MSN Direct access
MP3 / AVI playback
FM transmitter
A/V inputs
Voice memos
Stereo speakers
8-hour battery life