Good-Bye Foot Raunch, Helloooo Minty Freshness!

Thanks to a new springy plastic insert for shoes, Japanese people will be spared the embarrassment of letting their foot smells waft through public places. Instead, they will experience the embarrassment of adding a strange breath of mint to every establishment where they are required to de-shoe. At every step, the insert pumps out a small dose of mint essence, replacing—and hopefully not just mixing noxiously with—your natural, potentially horrible foot odour. It's a hell of a trade-off. Would you use it? [Reuters]

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

