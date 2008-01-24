Good-Bye Foot Raunch, Helloooo Minty Freshness!

Thanks to a new springy plastic insert for shoes, Japanese people will be spared the embarrassment of letting their foot smells waft through public places. Instead, they will experience the embarrassment of adding a strange breath of mint to every establishment where they are required to de-shoe. At every step, the insert pumps out a small dose of mint essence, replacing—and hopefully not just mixing noxiously with—your natural, potentially horrible foot odour. It's a hell of a trade-off. Would you use it? [Reuters]