In this week of Apple craziness, a hand-crafted 18K gold and carbon-fiber iPhone case studded with 3.5 carats-worth of diamonds definitely takes the biscuit. "Quantities are extremely limited" according to its manufacturer, and we say thank goodness—as we do wonder how many utter tools there are out there who'd want to wrap up a gorgeous iPhone in such an butt-ugly case. They'll have to be rich tools too: it's on sale for $US20,000. [Case-mate]