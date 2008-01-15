Go Ahead...Make My Breakfast! Insert Your Joke Here

When it comes to these gun shaped egg molds, other acceptable headlines include:
•"Say hello to my little chicken!"
•A great source of Omega-357 and Anti-Uzidents.
•Gun shaped eggs promote fowl play.
•This is your brain. This is your brain shaped like an uzi.
•Shot in the yolk, and you're to blame. you give breakfast a bad name.
•Nothing says "I love you honey" like a gun in the mouth.
•Make one false move and i'll scramble your eggs.
•That's what I call "insani-tasty."
Got something better? I hope so —because these are horrible. So bring it on. [Product Page via Spluch via Laughing Squid]