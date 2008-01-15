Go Ahead...Make My Breakfast! Insert Your Joke Here

When it comes to these gun shaped egg molds, other acceptable headlines include:

•"Say hello to my little chicken!"

•A great source of Omega-357 and Anti-Uzidents.

•Gun shaped eggs promote fowl play.

•This is your brain. This is your brain shaped like an uzi.

•Shot in the yolk, and you're to blame. you give breakfast a bad name.

•Nothing says "I love you honey" like a gun in the mouth.

•Make one false move and i'll scramble your eggs.

•That's what I call "insani-tasty."

Got something better? I hope so —because these are horrible. So bring it on. [Product Page via Spluch via Laughing Squid]