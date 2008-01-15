How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Go Ahead...Make My Breakfast! Insert Your Joke Here

gun_egg_molds.jpgWhen it comes to these gun shaped egg molds, other acceptable headlines include:

•"Say hello to my little chicken!"
•A great source of Omega-357 and Anti-Uzidents.
•Gun shaped eggs promote fowl play.
•This is your brain. This is your brain shaped like an uzi.
•Shot in the yolk, and you're to blame. you give breakfast a bad name.
•Nothing says "I love you honey" like a gun in the mouth.
•Make one false move and i'll scramble your eggs.
•That's what I call "insani-tasty."

Got something better? I hope so —because these are horrible. So bring it on. [Product Page via Spluch via Laughing Squid]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles