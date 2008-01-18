Gloo Urinals Inspire Good Aim, Bad Taste

You don't have the ultimate bachelor pad unless you own a urinal. And as long as you're going all out with the theme, the urinal might as well glow like the slutty fluorescents of a cheap motel sign. The Gloo urinal is built from plastic and filled with LEDs, at last bringing the same style we see in the Aurea to your urea. Of course, the $US655 price tag may make you wet yourself anyway.

