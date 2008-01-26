How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

GloFab Fibre Optic Lamps Look... Halfway Decent?

glofab_orb.jpgWhen most of us think fibre optic lamps, we have visions of black plastic casing emitting rainbow effects through fibre optic tubes sticking out in pony tail fashion. GloFab challenges the ugly fibre optic stereotype by weaving together what is almost a fibre optic fabric around a single light source, and shaping it into spheres or various custom fixtures. Staring at this ceiling fan that we've meant to replace for years, we're given more ideas, but sadly, not any addition motivation.

glo_fab.jpgglo_fab_detail.jpgglo_fab_detail_2.jpg

. [product via technabob & designboom]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles