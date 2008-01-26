GloFab Fibre Optic Lamps Look... Halfway Decent?

When most of us think fibre optic lamps, we have visions of black plastic casing emitting rainbow effects through fibre optic tubes sticking out in pony tail fashion. GloFab challenges the ugly fibre optic stereotype by weaving together what is almost a fibre optic fabric around a single light source, and shaping it into spheres or various custom fixtures. Staring at this ceiling fan that we've meant to replace for years, we're given more ideas, but sadly, not any addition motivation.

