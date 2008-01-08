Does your cat have a hair problem? Thinning, balding, greying hair? We'll then, we have the product for you. Kitty Wigs. Yes, thats right, Kitty Wigs, the only wigs for your feline companions. With models ranging from pink passion, bashful blonde, silver fox, and electric blue, your cat will be the talk of the town. The Kitty Wig is only $US50.00, in stock and shipping this week, so order soon before supplies run out. And if that isn't enough, those who buy in the next 10 minutes will get an "attractive" round metal wig case, for all your storage and transportation needs. But wait, there's more! We will also be throwing in a "mouse with rattle"; the only toy you need to gain your pussy's attention. So please, order now, operators are standing by. [Kitty Wigs via Gizmodo Japan]
Glamorous Cat Wigs
