In case you still cared about the Ferrari crashing, money embezzling, portable gaming device making Gizmondo exec, Stefan "Fat Stefan" Eriksson has just been set free from jail. If you're worried that he'll be back up to his old ways, driving around roads tearing cars in half, he's now awaiting transport to either Sweden or Germany, because he's no longer welcome in the US. Kinda like his Gizmondo gadget, we'd say. [The Local via Jalopnik]