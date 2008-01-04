Gizmodo's Illustrated New Year's Workout for Gamers...With Nothing But Gaming Gear

Does the image above remind you of this past New Year's morning? Have you made a resolution to get back in shape this year? The press loves to talk about a Wii Workout as if all it takes is a shudder of the wiimote to make a gamers gut melt into nothingness, which isn't true. I don't know many other gamers that would willingly leave the house or spend money on a gym membership, either, though. So here's a real workout built around only gaming and gaming hardware, developed with the consultation of a professionally certified personal trainer (me). Happy sweating, tubby!

Before we begin, keep in mind that I'm not suggesting that using your expensive gaming system as a weight is the ideal situation —that would be stupid. You can use just about anything, even a jug of water to get the job done.

Step 1: Get the hell up (or have someone help you). Hangovers are a bitch, but the sooner you start, the sooner you will attain a physique that is actually be attractive to the opposite sex. (Too bad we can't work out faces, eh?)

Step 2: Now that you are awake, put down the Mt. Dew and grab a bottle of water. Drinking plenty of water is essential —it aids in digestion and it will help you lose weight. Just don't go overboard.

Step 3: Put on some Survivor "Eye of the Tiger" and some stupid looking sweatbands like the kid in Juno. Then stretch (if you have a band to help thats great) and do some light cardio for 5-10 minutes. Done? Good, now, lets do this thing...

Circuit Training Program (30 minutes):

Do one set per exercise then move on to the next. Thirty second max per exercise unless otherwise noted. Complete two circuits with few minutes rest in between. If you are way out of shape, start slow and work your way up.

Exercise 1. One arm clean and press (works quads, shoulders, calves, glutes): 15-20 reps on each arm

Exercise 2. Upright row (works traps, biceps, shoulders): 20 reps

Exercise 3. Kicks (cardio): Alternate 10 reps on each leg for 40 total reps.

Exercise 4. Concetration curls (works biceps): 20 reps each arm

Exercise 5. Overhead triceps extensions (works triceps): 20 reps

Exercise 6. Our own Adrian Covert illustrates the bent over row with the PS3 (works most muscles in back, traps, biceps): 20 reps

Exercise 7. Shadow boxing (cardio): Jab 10x (alternating) then uppercut 10x (alternating). Repeat.

Exercise 8. Adrian again with the PS3 doing weighted push-ups (works chest, triceps, shoulders): 15-20 reps

Exercise 9: Weighted crunches (works abdominals): 20-30 reps

Exercise 10: Woodchops (works abdominals, shoulders, lats): 15 reps on each side

Rest for 2-3 minutes and repeat circuit four times.

So there you have it, a New Year's workout that any gaming geek can relate to. Hopefully this interim set of drills will help get you back into a regular fitness regimen —or even an actual gym. But first you have to go outside —baby steps.