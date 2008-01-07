Everybody always talks about the booth babes at CES: models hired to draw nerds in with skimpy outfits and heads full of air. But who cares about them? If you want to see girls in skimpy outfits, there are plenty of places other than CES to find them. We're more into the non-booth-babe babes of CES, the women who are here who actually know about technology and are here to, you know, work. They're the beautiful women of PR and tech journalism who are a whole lot more than just a pretty face, and we'd take them over some bikini-clad airhead any day of the week. Videographer Richard Blakeley and noted letch Nick McGlynn went out and snapped some pics of some of the real babes of CES.
Giz Salutes the Non-Booth-Babe Babes of CES
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.