Hey guys. Here's how much we love you: We just took 20 minutes out of our busy day to sit down with Bill Gates, and ask him about all kinds of things: his personal style (or lack thereof), his constantly changing public image, the difference between Microsoft and Apple, mistakes that were made, and the things that he worries about when he wakes up in the morning. Stay tuned for a series of video clips covering all things Bill.
Giz Interviews Bill Gates
