Last night, our weekend intern Eric Sheline made his mama proud by finishing fourth in the 11th annual Tiger Direct AMD Acer PC building contest. You'll recall in years past that Blam finished both 3rd and 5th, which means that Sheline basically tied his master, and smoked over 80% of the seasoned editors in the process. Jump for shots of the grinning intern and his winning PC.

The Nostalgia Video





[Tiger Direct]