Giz Explains: Sony's Camcorders

We've feared Sony's monstrous CES 2008 camcorder release since last year. It's not that we dislike camcorders—or Sony's camcorders. It's that Sony launches about 50 "new" camcorders a year and we try to figure out the trends so you don't have to. Here's their new line, in handy cheat sheet form. Their most consumer-centric new feature? Face detection on stills and video.

HDR-SR Line: 1920x1080 AVCHD camcorders featuring hard drives up to 120GB, Dolby 5.1, Face Detection (on stills and video, which is interesting)

HDR-UX Line: Like the SR line but with DVD recording...or recording to memory stick or 8GB of internal memory (in most models)

DCR-HC Line: The guilt-ridden sector of Sony whose moms invented mini-DV still crank these models out.

Hit the jump for a full rundown with prices. Most new models will be available this March.

All prices quoted in USD.

HDR-SR12 120GB High-Definition Hard Drive Handycam Camcorder

Available in March for about $1,400

* New full 1920x1080 AVCHD™ HD video recording for stunning video and detail

* Sony face detection technology for video and photos; identifies up to eight faces and corrects focus, exposure, color control, and when photos are taken, flash control

* 10-megapixel photo capture with 5-megapixel Sony ClearVid™ CMOS sensor technology

* Hybrid movie recording on Memory Stick™ media card and built-in 120GB hard disk drive, which can hold up to 15 hours of video (1920 HD mode)

* Records in Dolby® Digital 5.1 surround sound with new built-in zoom microphone for clear recordings of subjects

* Simultaneous dual record mode (movie and 7.6-megapixel photos) and slow motion video (240 fps) with audio recording

* 3.2-inch, wide, touch panel Xtra Fine LCD (921K) screen and wide color viewfinder

* Super SteadyShot® optical image stabilization for smooth video and photos

HDR-SR11 60GB High-Definition Hard Drive Handycam Camcorder

Available in March for about $1,200

* New full 1920x1080 AVCHD™ HD video recording for stunning video and detail

* Sony face detection technology for video and photos; identifies up to eight faces and corrects focus, exposure, color control, and when photos are taken, flash control

* 10-megapixel photo capture with 5-megapixel Sony ClearVid™ CMOS sensor technology

* Hybrid movie recording on Memory Stick™ media card and built-in 60GB hard disk drive, which can hold up to seven hours of video (1920 HD mode)

* Records in Dolby® Digital 5.1 surround sound with new built-in zoom microphone for clear recordings of subjects

* Simultaneous dual record mode (movie and 7.6-megapixel photos) and slow motion video (240 fps) with audio

* 3.2-inch, wide, touch panel Xtra Fine LCD (921K) screen and wide color viewfinder

* Super SteadyShot® optical image stabilization for smooth video and photos

HDR-SR10 40GB High-Definition Hard Drive Handycam Camcorder

Available in March for about $1,000

* New full 1920x1080 AVCHD™ HD video recording for stunning video and detail

* Sony face detection technology for video and photos; identifies up to eight faces and corrects focus, exposure, color control, and when photos are taken, flash control

* Hybrid movie recording on Memory Stick™ media card and built-in 40GB hard disk drive, which can hold up to five hours of video (1920 HD mode)

* 4-megapixel photo captures with 2-megapixel Sony ClearVid™ CMOS sensor technology

* Records in Dolby® Digital 5.1 surround sound with built-in zoom microphone for clear recordings of subjects

* Simultaneous dual record mode (movie and 3-megapixel photos) and slow motion video (240 fps) with audio

* 15x optical Carl Zeiss® Vario-Sonnar® T* zoom lens

* Super SteadyShot® optical image stabilization for smooth video and photos

HDR-UX20 High-Definition Handycam Camcorder

Available in March for about $1,000

* New full 1920x1080 AVCHD™ HD video recording for stunning video and detail

* Hybrid Plus movie recording on three separate media, including 8GB of internal memory (an hour of video in 1920HD mode), Memory Stick™ media card and 3-inch DVD disc along with advanced dubbing function

* Sony face detection technology for video and photos; identifies up to eight faces and corrects focus, exposure, color control, and when photos are taken, flash control

* 4-megapixel photo capture with 2-megapixel Sony ClearVid™ CMOS sensor technology

* Records in Dolby® Digital 5.1 surround sound with built-in zoom microphone for clear recordings

* Simultaneous dual record mode (movie and 3-megapixel photos) and slow motion video (240 fps) with audio

* Super SteadyShot® optical image stabilization for smooth video and photos

HDR-UX10 High-Definition DVD Handycam Camcorder

Available in March for about $800

* New full 1920x1080 AVCHD™ HD video recording for stunning video and detail

* Sony face detection technology for video and photos; identifies up to eight faces and corrects focus, exposure, color control, and when photos are taken, flash control

* Hybrid movie recording on Memory Stick™ media card and 3-inch DVD disc

* 4-megapixel photo capture with 2-megapixel Sony ClearVid™ CMOS sensor technology

* Records in Dolby® Digital 5.1 surround sound with built-in zoom microphone for clear recordings

* Simultaneous dual record mode (movie and 3-megapixel photos) and slow motion video (240 fps) with audio

* Super SteadyShot® optical image stabilization for smooth video and photos

HDR-HC9 HDV High-Definition Handycam Camcorder

Available in February for about $1,100

* 6-megapixel photo capture with 3-megapixel Sony ClearVid™ CMOS sensor technology

* New manual functions as found in professional models, including spot meter and focus, peaking, center marker, color bar, and focus (infinity)

* Simultaneous dual record mode (movie and 4.6-megapixel photos) and slow motion video (240 fps) with audio

* Multi-mode down conversion to 1080i and others

* Incorporates Super SteadyShot® optical image stabilization

* Microphone and headphone jacks as well as supplied lens hood

DCR-SR220 40GB Hard Drive Handycam Camcorder

Available in March for about $850

* Sony face detection technology for video and photos; identifies up to eight faces and corrects focus, exposure, color control, and when photos are taken, flash control

* Hybrid movie recording on Memory Stick™ media card and built-in 40GB hard disk drive, which can hold up to 41 hours of video (LP mode)

* 4-megapixel photo capture with 2-megapixel Sony ClearVid™ CMOS sensor technology

* Records in Dolby® Digital 5.1 surround sound with built-in zoom microphone for clear recordings of subjects

* Super SteadyShot® optical image stabilization for smooth video and photos

* Simultaneous dual record mode (movie and 3-megapixel photos) and slow motion video (240 fps) with audio

DCR-SR85 60GB Hard Drive Handycam Camcorder

Available in February for about $700

* Hybrid movie recording on Memory Stick™ media card and built-in 60GB hard disk drive, which can hold up to 41 hours of video (LP mode)

* 1-megapixel CCD imager for excellent video and 1-megapixel photos

* 25x optical Carl Zeiss® Vario-Tessar®zoom lens

* Built-in zoom microphone that zooms the audio along with the video for clear recordings of subjects

DCR-SR65 40GB Hard Drive Handycam Camcorder

Available in February for about $600

* Hybrid movie recording on Memory Stick™ media card and built-in 40GB hard disk drive, which can hold up to 27 hours of video (LP mode)

* 1-megapixel CCD imager for excellent video and 1-megapixel photos

* 25x optical Carl Zeiss® Vario-Tessar® zoom lens

* Built-in zoom microphone that zooms the audio along with the video for clear recordings of subjects

DCR-SR45 30GB Hard Drive Handycam Camcorder

Available in February for about $500

* Hybrid movie recording on Memory Stick™ media card and built-in 30GB hard disk drive, which can hold up to 20 hours of video (LP mode)

* Newly-developed 1/8-inch, VGA-resolution CCD imager for widescreen (16:9) video recording

* 40x optical Carl Zeiss® Vario-Tessar® zoom lens for zooming into distant subjects

* Built-in zoom microphone that zooms the audio along with the video for clear recordings of subjects

DCR-DVD910 DVD Handycam Camcorder

Available in March for about $650

* Sony face detection technology for video and photos; identifies up to eight faces and corrects focus, exposure, color control, and when photos are taken, flash control

* Hybrid movie recording on Memory Stick™ media card and 3-inch DVD disc

* 4-megapixel photo capture with 2-megapixel Sony ClearVid™ CMOS sensor technology

* Super SteadyShot® optical image stabilization for smooth video and photos

* Simultaneous dual record mode (movie and 3-megapixel photos) and slow motion video (240 fps) with audio

* Records in Dolby® Digital 5.1 surround sound with built-in zoom microphone for clear recordings of subjects

DCR-DVD810 DVD Handycam Camcorder

Available in February for about $480

* Hybrid plus movie recording on three separate media, including 8GB of internal memory (more than five hours of video in LP mode), Memory Stick™ media card and 3-inch DVD disc along with advanced dubbing function

* Records in Dolby® Digital 5.1 surround sound with built-in zoom microphone for clear recordings

* 1-megapixel CCD imager for excellent video and 1-megapixel photos

* 25x optical Carl Zeiss® Vario-Tessar® zoom lens

DCR-DVD710 DVD Handycam Camcorder

Available in February for about $400

* Hybrid movie recording on Memory Stick™ media card and 3-inch DVD disc

* Records in Dolby® Digital 5.1 surround sound with built-in zoom microphone for clear recordings of subjects

* 1-megapixel CCD imager for excellent video and 1-megapixel photos

* 25x optical Carl Zeiss® Vario-Tessar® zoom lens

DCR-DVD610 DVD Handycam Camcorder

Available in February for about $350

* Hybrid movie recording on Memory Stick™ media card and 3-inch DVD disc

* 40x optical Carl Zeiss® Vario-Tessar® zoom lens for zooming onto distant subjects

* Newly-developed 1/8-inch, VGA-resolution CCD imager for widescreen (16:9) video recording

* Built-in zoom microphone that zooms the audio along with the video for clear recordings of subjects

DCR-HC62 Mini DV Handycam Camcorder

Available in February for about $300

* 1-megapixel CCD imager for excellent video and 1-megapixel photos

* 25x optical Carl Zeiss®Vario-Tessar® zoom lens

* Memory Stick™ Duo slot and USB 2.0 port

* 2.7-inch, wide touch panel LCD screen and wide (16:9) color viewfinder

DCR-HC52 Mini DV Handycam Camcorder

Available in February for about $250

* 40x optical Carl Zeiss® Vario-Tessar® zoom lens for zooming onto distant subjects

* VGA-resolution CCD imager for video and photos

* 2.5-inch wide touch panel LCD screen and color viewfinder