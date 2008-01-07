Giz Explains: Vizio's Latest HDTV Models

Vizio's got almost 30 TVs on the world, with many of them so similar to the others that you can't tell the difference. Here's how you should view them:

• VP504F-50 1080p Plasma. It's got Silicon Optix HQV Processing for better images than most higher-priced sets.

• SV42LF-42 and SV47LF-47 has 120Hz, 1080p, Anti-Judder, and a side HD Game Port. Great for movie watchers (thanks to 120Hz refresh) and gamers.

• Jive Dolby Digital 5.1 Audio Kit. Adds onto many of their sets (including SV42LF and SV47LF) to give you an all-in-one entertainment system.

• Plasma line: 1080p and 720p sets.

• LCD line: 1080p and 720p sets, with the Envy line looking slightly fancier than the Evolution series. Then there's the VW series that's sold at Wal-mart.