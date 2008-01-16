Gin and Tonic Fog Will Get You Drunk, I Think

Like being drunk but hate drinking? Well, why drink? At the GAT FOG exhibition that took place way back in 2004 (we just found out about it, OK?), there was a contraption set up in a big room that pumped out Gin and Tonic fog. Yes, seriously. This insanely dangerous sounding experience was "art," apparently. Would inhaling gin fog get you drunk? Would inhaling tonic fog give you lung cancer? Would you leave completely sticky and smelling like a hobo? I'm not sure, and I don't think I want to find out. [Marti Guixe via NotCot]