I kept looking for the punchline on these 500xl speakers designed exactly like a giant pair of gigantic white earbuds that come with an iPod. I didn't find one. They're battery powered, but run off of AC power, too. USB or minijack. And as they are named, they're supposed to be 500 times bigger than Apple's. [WWFred]
Gigantic 500x White iPod Earbuds Not a Joke
Trending Stories Right Now
Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds
Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.