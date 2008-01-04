How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

GE's New DECT 6.0 Phones Offer Integrated GOOG-411 Key

dect_6.0.jpgFans of the word "free" who just happen to have a landline and are too lazy to manually dial GOOG-411 will undoubtedly be thrilled with GE's new lineup of DECT 6.0 phones. Thanks to a partnership between Thomson and Google, over a dozen of these new phones will have one-button access to Google's free 411 voice-activated business directory. Prices will range from around $US50 to $US100 when the lineup is released this April. [Press Release]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles