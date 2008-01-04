GE's New DECT 6.0 Phones Offer Integrated GOOG-411 Key

Fans of the word "free" who just happen to have a landline and are too lazy to manually dial GOOG-411 will undoubtedly be thrilled with GE's new lineup of DECT 6.0 phones. Thanks to a partnership between Thomson and Google, over a dozen of these new phones will have one-button access to Google's free 411 voice-activated business directory. Prices will range from around $US50 to $US100 when the lineup is released this April. [Press Release]