Sarah of Lifehacker AU notoriety (Gawd bless 'er) yesterday did what computer geeks everywhere would gladly kill for - interview computing legend Linus Torvalds. So what's the man like? A gadget hound? An
evil amazing genius? Frankly, the answers are quite surprising and compelling at the same time. Hit the link for the full interview.
[Lifehacker AU]
Sarah of Lifehacker AU notoriety (Gawd bless 'er) yesterday did what computer geeks everywhere would gladly kill for - interview computing legend Linus Torvalds. So what's the man like? A gadget hound? An