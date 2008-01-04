The SkinnyThe nuvi 5000 is a truck-sized navigator, for well, trucks and SUVs on the higher end of the nuvi line. It has a 5.2-inch touchscreen, stores 10 routes, has a digital elevation map and an MSN Direct option, plus all the premium Garmin usuals. Media-wise it'll display analogue video and has an SD card-loaded MP3 player. It's out next month for 800 smackers. The Catch: We kind of want an even bigger screen.
Garmin nuvi 5000 Has Hummer-Sized Screen for Myopic Planet-Killers
