Garmin Forerunner 405 Watch is Packed With Awesome Features for Healthy Types

forerunner_405.jpgThe Skinny: Garmin takes a giant leap forward over the Forerunner 50 with their new 405 sports watch. Unlike it's predecessor, this baby includes GPS and the ability for users to wirelessly sync with their PC using ANT+Sport technology. Athletic types can record data regarding speed, distance, heart rate and location as well as info about courses, goals and specific workouts to help them train more efficiently. Users can even send the collected data from one 405 to another wirelessly. And if that wasn't cool enough, the computer will sync with the watch as soon as the user enters the room. The Forerunner 405 will be available for $US299 sometime later this year.
The Catch: Despite being described as featuring "lower power consumption than other wireless protocols" one has to wonder whether all of this functionality will be a major battery drain.

