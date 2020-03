Garmin's trying to catch some of the Apple buzz for the upcoming Macworld next week, code-naming its latest software project "Bobcat" and being all secretive about it and stuff. There's no indication of what the software will do, but all guesses are welcome. We'll go first: How about some GPS action for the iPhone? No, that was more of a wish, because the Garmin guy mentions "Mac compatible" software on the official Garmin blog. But wait. Isn't that OS X running on the iPhone? [Garmin]