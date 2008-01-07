Fujitsu has announced that the LifeBook U810 UMPC and the ultra-portable LifeBook T2010 convertible notebooks have been upgraded to include a built-in cellular modem capable of accessing AT&T's BroadbandConnect High-Speed Uplink Packet Access (HSUPA) network. That means users can enjoy upload speeds between 500 Kbps and 800 Kbps and downloads between 600 to 1400 Kbps. [Fujitsu]
Fujitsu LifeBook U810 and T2010 Ultra-Portables Get Built-In HSUPA
Trending Stories Right Now
Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds
Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.