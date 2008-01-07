Fujitsu Goes For Light 'n' Sexy with LifeBook P8000

Fujitsu's never been the most beautiful laptop on the commuter jet, but the new LifeBook P8000 series, following in the footsteps of the P7000, is probably it's sexiest to date. It's got a high-gloss "diamond black" finish that sparkles a little but not too much. A thinner lid with LED backlighting—plus embedded webcam—conceals the fact that the new model's got a 12" screen rather than the 10.4" of its predecessor. The weight even went down, to just under 3 lbs., including both (1.8"?) hard drive and optical drive. Fujitsu reports that it gets 6.5 hours of battery life running Vista. The LifeBook P8010 will cost around $1,700 when it ships the first week in February. Not bad, Fujitsu. Not bad at all. [Fujitsu]