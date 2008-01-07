Fujitsu's never been the most beautiful laptop on the commuter jet, but the new LifeBook P8000 series, following in the footsteps of the P7000, is probably it's sexiest to date. It's got a high-gloss "diamond black" finish that sparkles a little but not too much. A thinner lid with LED backlighting—plus embedded webcam—conceals the fact that the new model's got a 12" screen rather than the 10.4" of its predecessor. The weight even went down, to just under 3 lbs., including both (1.8"?) hard drive and optical drive. Fujitsu reports that it gets 6.5 hours of battery life running Vista. The LifeBook P8010 will cost around $1,700 when it ships the first week in February. Not bad, Fujitsu. Not bad at all. [Fujitsu]
Fujitsu Goes For Light 'n' Sexy with LifeBook P8000
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.