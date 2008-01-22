Fujitsu F705i is World's Slimmest, Waterproof 3G Cellphone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Fujitsu%20F705i%20GI.jpgYou may think the groovy chick in the top pic is trying to drown the new Fujitsu F705i mobile, but you would be negating the fact that the F705i is the world's slimmest waterproof 3G cellphone. Sitting pretty at 13.7mm thick, the Fujitsu handset can handle a 1-metre water submersion for 30 minutes. Check out the rest of the mega gallery after the jump.

The F705i features Super Clear Voice and Super Clear Mike technology, which means it automatically adjusts volume settings in response to ambient noise levels. It will feature a basic 1.3-megapixel camera (hey, it's waterproof), and will have Quick Zoom functionality, allowing users to increase and decrease on-screen text size at the touch of a button. The F705i stands at 106x49x13.7mm, weighs in at 111g and will spew out 170-minute of talk time, or 100-minutes of video calling, on a single charge. Whether we shall see this in the States is doubtful, but if you spend a lot of your time between watery escapades, perhaps an import may be worth investigating.

AU: Also doubt we'll see it in Australia, unless you want to import...

