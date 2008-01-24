Fujifilm's Z20fd Slim Cam In Fresh Colors, With Dual Blog Mode

Fujifilm has delivered an upgrade to its stylish Z-series lineup with the Z20fd. This 10-megapixel "ultra-glam" cam is available in four colors: Jet Black, Wasabi Green, Hot Pink and Ice Blue.

FUJIFILM GENERATION Z STYLE-CAM GETS AN UPGRADE The New 10 MP FinePix Z20fd Boasts New Colors, New Video Technology and New Dual Blog Mode

Valhalla, N.Y., January 24, 2008 - Continuing the tradition started by its stylish predecessor, the FinePix Z10fd, FUJIFILM U.S.A., Inc. today unveiled the FinePix Z20fd, a new ultra-glam digital camera packed with useful features that let you face it, beam it, blog it and now roll it with a new MPEG-4 movie recording mode for the movie-crazed Generation Z.

The 10-MegaPixel FinePix Z20fd comes in four luminous colours - Jet Black, Wasabi Green, Hot Pink and Ice Blue - an ultra-portable design, a Fujinon 3x optical zoom lens, 2.5" LCD screen and packs 45MB of internal memory to give you some extra room when your memory card is full. The style-savvy FinePix Z20fd also introduces Fujifilm's handy new Dual Blog Mode that automatically resizes any still image or movie you've captured, letting you post pictures and videos to blogs, video-sharing websites like YouTube, or e-mail to friends with ease.

As with the FinePix Z10fd, the Z20fd also allows picture takers to Face It with Fujifilm's innovative Face Detection Technology with Automatic Red Eye Removal for capturing the ultimate group shots and Beam It with Fujifilm's IrSimpleTM technology to share the image instantly with friends. A one-touch selectable mode that identifies up to 10 human faces in a scene, Face Detection Technology sets the correct focus for a chosen primary face and exposure for all detected faces automatically, regardless of where subjects are located within the frame. After the shot is taken, each detected face is instantly checked for red eye; if found, it is corrected automatically, saving the time consuming process of fixing it later. Fujifilm's IrSimpleTM technology allows for fast, easy wireless image transfer to any IrSimpleTM equipped device.

Fujifilm's Picture Stabilization Technology uses higher sensitivities — up to ISO 1600 in the Z20fd — and faster shutter and operational speeds, that help reduce camera shake, allowing photographers to capture the moment just as it was meant to be captured.

This high-style camera can also Roll It with an impressive Movie mode, capturing full motion MPEG4 video with the touch of a separate movie shutter button. Using the Successive Movie mode, in-camera editing allows for the creation of a 60 second movie clip, even when shooting in two or more scenes is desired. Start and restart multiple times to build a 60-second compilation, and edit the start and end points.

In addition to these innovations, the FinePix Z20fd is packed with the following extraordinary features:

Dual Shutter Releases: One button for still capture, one for movie record, for ease of use.

i-Flash Intelligent Flash: i-Flash detects subtle lighting differences within a scene, and then varies the flash intensity accordingly. It also leverages the high sensitivity of the Z20fd to enable the camera to use less flash, preventing that "blasted with light" effect that so many digital camera flashes leave you with. The result is pleasing, natural tones with no flash "wash-out".

Dual Shot Mode: In this mode, the FinePix Z20fd quickly shoots two images in succession — one with and one without the flash — saving both. This convenient function lets the user perform an on-the-spot picture comparison and decide whether the FinePix Z20fd produced the most pleasing photo with flash, or without.

Special Scene Modes: The FinePix Z20fd has 16 scene positions including Fireworks, Beach and Snow, offering a one-touch setting for almost any situation.

xD / SD / SDHC Compatible slot: A single media slot that accepts both xD Picture Card and SD/SDHC media cards.

Stamp It: Add a little fun to your images by "stamping" a variety of fun designs to up to three detected faces in your shots!

Battery Life: Long-life rechargeable Li-ion battery.

"Fujifilm introduced the FinePix Z10fd in 2007 to address the digital demands of a younger generation that weren't being met. However, like any product targeted towards this fast moving demographic, it needs to adapt rapidly to the latest trends to be successful and, the FinePix Z20fd does just that." said David Troy, senior product manager, Consumer Digital Cameras, Electronic Imaging Division, FUJIFILM U.S.A., Inc. "With new technology and features, like Dual-Blog Mode, the Z20fd provides Generation Z with a convenient all-in-one device to capture all their favourite moments in style."

The FinePix Z20fd will debut in late March at a retail price of US$199.95.